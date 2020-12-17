Yellowknife is getting its first inclusive playground

Kids of all abilities will be able to enjoy Yellowknife’s newest playground, thanks to a little help from the local Canadian Tire.

The city announced a plan to build an inclusive playground at Somba K’e Park, outside City Hall, on Thursday. The Canadian Tire Jumpstart Inclusive Play Project, which aims to remove accessibility barriers to sport and play, is contributing $100,000.

“After a year that has been difficult for many families, bringing more joy and play to our city is just what we need,” stated Yellowknife Canadian Tire co-owner Jason Butorac.

“This inclusive playground, for kids of all abilities, is an exciting addition to our facilities and an important step toward making our city accessible for all to enjoy,” said Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty.

The city says the playground will be the first of its kind in the Northwest Territories. It will be 1,021 square metres in size and feature double-wide ramps, a roller slide, bucket seat with a harness swing, and quiet zones.

Construction will begin in 2021.