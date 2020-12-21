Firefighters respond to car fire in Yellowknife

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire outside a residence on Yellowknife’s Bigelow Crescent on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, passersby noticed a plume of black smoke rising into the air from the location.
Firefighters were on scene as a municipal enforcement officer blocked entry to the street.
By 12:50pm, firefighters had left the street.
The City of Yellowknife stated in a press release that the fire was “quickly brought under control with a small amount of damage” to an adjacent home.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
The city said it could not comment on the cause or origins of the fire.