NWT adds first-dose vaccine slots but delays some second doses

The NWT is opening 1,500 new Covid-19 vaccine appointment slots in Yellowknife for priority groups to get their first dose, but many second-dose appointments are now being pushed back.

The new appointments are available from February 15 to 20 at the city’s Centre Square Mall and can be booked online on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, second-dose appointments in “larger communities” – the GNWT was not more specific – will be delayed, the territory said, with second doses now more likely closer to 42 days after the first, rather than the prior 28-day gap.

Delayed second-dose appointments have not yet been rescheduled. Individuals are being contacted by public health and asked to re-book when clinics are announced.

The GNWT said the delay did not affect second-dose clinics in smaller communities that are already scheduled.

New clinics will appear on the NWT health authority’s vaccine update schedule.

“Just because some smaller communities are not yet on the schedule, does not mean they will not be getting a clinic,” the territorial government said on Friday.

As of Monday, 12,833 first doses and 299 second doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the territory.