GNWT asks for public’s feedback on two water documents

The NWT government has asked for residents’ help in developing a new action plan to protect water in the territory for the next five years.

Every five years, the territorial government develops a new set of action items to support the NWT Water Stewardship Strategy – a nearly 50-page report aimed at keeping freshwater in the territory clean and ecosystems intact.

The newest iteration, to run from 2021 to 2025, will mark the third action plan developed since the strategy’s release in 2010.

On Thursday, the NWT government opened an online survey to “feed into the collaborative action plan development process.”

Residents have until March 15 to fill out the survey. The GNWT said it plans to release a summary report with the results.

Meanwhile, the territory is also working on updates to the Yukon-Northwest Territories Transboundary Water Management Agreement established in 2002.

The agreement requires both jurisdictions to consult one another before taking actions that may affect a shared water source. The NWT has similar agreements with Alberta and British Columbia.

So-called “intensions documents,” which set out the details expected to be addressed in the final Yukon-NWT agreement, are being drafted for the Peel-Mackenzie Delta and Liard basins.

Those documents are also available for public review and feedback.