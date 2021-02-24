NWT’s Kerry Galusha beats Ontario 7-5 at Scotties

The Northwest Territories’ women’s curling rink, led by Kerry Galusha, beat Ontario at the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts to preserve the territory’s chances of reaching the championship round.

Galusha won 7-5 against the provincial team led by Rachel Homan on Wednesday morning, the first time she has beaten Homan at the Scotties.

The NWT now sits fifth in Pool A with three wins and three losses. Team Homan lies second with five wins. Defeat by the NWT represents Ontario’s first loss of the tournament.

The NWT now faces the Yukon, led by Laura Eby, on Wednesday evening.

Galusha finishes on Thursday with a match-up against Beth Peterson’s wildcard Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club that could determine which of the two advances to the championship round.

Sixteen women’s teams from across Canada are competing at this year’s Scotties in Calgary. The top four in each of the two eight-team pools advance from round-robin play.

The tournament ends on February 28.