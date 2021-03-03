Acho Dene Koe First Nation names chief and council candidates

The Acho Dene Koe First Nation (ADKFN) in Fort Liard has released its shortlist of nominees for its chief and council election set to take place on April 26.

The First Nation posted the final list on Facebook on Tuesday night after nominations closed. There are a total of three eligible candidates running for the chief position, including current chief Eugene Hope.

There are six council positions available, with 13 candidates running for a spot.

Two candidates – previous ADKFN chief Floyd Bertrand, who was running for the position again, as well as Marlene Timbre, who was running for councillor – were both deemed ineligible according to the chief electoral officer’s notice.

The nomination list for ADKFN’s upcoming election.

The election has been postponed twice due to the pandemic. Federally introduced legislation allowed six-month extensions for First Nations elections to ensure leadership stability during the crisis.

The election was further delayed by a cluster of Covid-19 cases that saw Fort Liard shut down all non-essential businesses in January, including ADKFN’s office.

In order to provide time for those interested in running to pick up nomination forms, pay off outstanding dues, and ask questions at the First Nation office, the election date was duly changed from April 14 to April 26.

Appeals regarding nominations must be made no later than March 9.