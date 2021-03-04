‘So happy, I started dancing.’ Yellowknife man wins $75K

What would you do if you won $75,000?

A man in Yellowknife was so happy when he discovered he’d won a scratch ticket that he broke into dance.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Roland Yendo recently picked up a winning Zing! Candy Cane Crossword ticket at Yellowknife’s uptown Reddi Mart.

“I was happy, so happy I started dancing right then and there,” he told the corporation on learning of his windfall.

Yendo said he plans to put his winnings into savings while deciding what to do with it.