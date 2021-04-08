Enterprise gas station and store set to reopen

More than two years after it closed, Enterprise’s gas station is set to reopen under new management and a new name.

Gateway Gas and Convenience – which got its new name because the hamlet bills itself as the gateway to the North – hopes to open this weekend.

The business formerly known as Lisa’s Place closed in January 2019, reported the CBC at the time, and has not been open since.

Meika McDonald, the owner of Gateway, says she knew if the property ever went up for sale she wanted to try and buy it.

“I’m from the North and I’ve seen this business over the years,” McDonald said.

“I always thought that this had the potential to be a really exciting business and a new adventure for me.”

The business includes gas pumps to fill up in and a store where people can grab snacks and supplies.

The gas station is accompanied by a convenience store. Photo: Veronica McDonald

There is also a motel attached to the property which McDonald says she hopes to slowly open up in a phased approach in the future.

She plans to focus on the opening up the kitchen and providing a hot meal option first, followed by opening up the nine motel rooms.

McDonald says opening a business during the pandemic is a little scary.

She bought the property last January and opted to delay its opening to give her time to evaluate how to navigate the pandemic. The business was originally scheduled to open April 1, 2020.

Despite some bumps along the way, McDonald says she is looking forward to being open soon.

“I’ve had a lot of excitement about this gas station opening and I’ve just decided to give it a try,” she said.

“Northerners need this business when they travel and I think the concept of staycations is alive and well right now.”