NWT’s health authority searching for new leader

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority is searching for a new chief executive officer.

The authority’s most senior administrative position is responsible for overseeing the overall operation of the territory’s health authority and supervising its senior team.

They report to and take direction from the Health and Social Services Leadership Council, a board comprising representatives from each of the regional wellness councils and the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency.

The position is currently held by Sue Cullen, who was first appointed to the role in 2016. Cullen is a nurse by trade who previously served as chief executive of the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority and as acting chief executive of Stanton Territorial Hospital.

According to a job description recently posted to the territorial government’s website, the salary for the chief executive of the authority ranges from $229,015 to $286,269 per year, plus an annual northern allowance of $3,700.

The description notes there are “considerable demands” for the chief executive to “quickly develop solutions and achieve results.”

The NWT authority is one of three health and social services authorities in the territory. It delivers health and social services to the Beaufort Delta, Sahtu, and Dehcho regions, as well as Yellowknife, Fort Smith, and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation. It is also responsible for the operation of the Stanton Territorial Hospital.