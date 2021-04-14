New protein shake bar opens in downtown Yellowknife

Calling all protein powder enthusiasts: a new protein shake bar has opened in downtown Yellowknife.

Good Vibes YK – located behind Breakaway Fitness on 48 Street – is owned and operated by couple Mathieu Picard and Lucy Do. The pair recently moved to the city from Iqaluit.

Picard and Do said the idea to start the business was spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic. Restrictions keeping fitness centres closed led them to explore home workouts and personal nutrition plans.

When the two came to the NWT last October, they decided to share their new passion for health and wellness with Yellowknife.

“It was good timing,” Picard said. “This unit became available and one thing led to another.”

Do and Picard acquired their space, at 5003 48 Street, on March 1. It was renovated and ready to go a month later.

The seating area is complete with Pac-Man and Marvel arcade games, comic-themed bar stools, and movie-themed decorations.

Customers can try a variety of different treats, including shakes, energy drinks, coffee, donuts, and even waffles. Each one has 24 grams vegetarian and gluten-free protein powder.

While the shakes and treats aren’t meal replacements, Picard said they can supplement peoples’ diets and serve as a healthy snack option – especially before or after exercise.

“If you’re serious about working out, you want to have a good protein shake right after your workout,” he said. “It really helps with your metabolism and your diet.”

Inside Good Vibes YK. Luisa Esteban/Cabin Radio

Good Vibes YK officially opened its doors on Tuesday. Picard and Do hope Yellowknifers will check it out.

“I always wanted to find a place that when people … taste the shakes, they have those sparkles in their eyes,” Do said.

Picard added: “I hope we offer something different that’s not offered anywhere else in town. We’re here for the folks that want to make a healthy choice, to give them good options.”

Wall art at Good Vibes YK. Luisa Esteban/Cabin Radio