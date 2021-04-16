What NWT students should know before coming home

The end of the school year is upon us, and with the warmer weather comes the return of many NWT students from their studies elsewhere in the country.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic still in full swing nationwide, that return may take a bit more planning than normal. Here’s what the GNWT says students need to know before coming back to the territory.

Border restrictions and isolation protocols remain in place for returning NWT students. You will need to submit a Resident Self-Isolation Plan to the GNWT before your return, and isolate for 14 days on arrival, as is now normal.

Students can isolate at home in Fort Smith, Hay River, Fort Simpson, Yellowknife, Norman Wells, or Inuvik. If you’re doing that, your isolation accommodation must have its own entrance, kitchen and bathroom, or else everyone in the household – if you live with anyone else – must isolate with you.

Anyone returning to a community other than those six must isolate in one of the hub communities first.

The isolation centres in Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik, and Yellowknife are being offered for free to returning students and their dependents. If you will need to use one of those centres, put that in your Resident Self-Isolation Plan.

Once you’re out of isolation, if you’re a returning student over the age of 18 you are eligible for the vaccine against Covid-19. In the NWT, you’re likely to get the vaccine well ahead of the rollout in southern provinces, so the territorial government advises you to sign up as soon as you can.

Appointments can be made in Yellowknife by booking online or calling (867) 767-9120.

If you’re in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik, or Norman Wells, contact your local public health unit to arrange vaccination.

If you’re returning to a smaller community, email the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer – CPHO@gov.nt.ca – and provide your name, phone number, home community, where you’re isolating, and when you arrived in the NWT. Health officials will arrange a vaccination appointment for you.