RCMP investigating a man in Alberta charged with sexual offences against children say they are looking for more potential victims or witnesses in several locations, including Yellowknife.

According to police, Brad Dahr, 53, of Edmonton – known as Pastor Brad – has been charged with a number of sexual offences related to alleged incidents involving teenage female victims in Vegreville, Alberta, between 2018 and 2020.

Dahr is facing charges of sexual interference, sexual exploitation, luring a child, possession and distribution of child pornography, and making sexually explicit material available to a child. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

In a news release on Friday, police asked members of the public to come forward if they have information about similar incidents in Edmonton, Vegreville, Drumheller, Beiseker, and Beauvallon, Alberta; Lower Mainland, BC; or Yellowknife.

Dahr is described as balding with a light brown fringe, weighing 260 lb, and being six feet tall, with blue eyes.

Since being arrested, Dahr has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on May 3.