NWT receives $3.1M from Ottawa to expand virtual healthcare

The federal government is making $3.1 million available to the Northwest Territories to bolster virtual healthcare services, Health Canada said in a news release on Thursday.

The NWT is receiving the money through a bilateral agreement signed by federal health minister Patty Hajdu and her territorial counterpart Julie Green.

“Covid-19 has created a need for virtual services in a way that no one could have anticipated,” Green said in Thursday’s news release.

The money is expected to accelerate virtual healthcare services during the pandemic.

Based on the terms of the agreement, the NWT government must outline an investment plan that meets federal standards.

The territorial government will develop a plan for the funding in the coming weeks.