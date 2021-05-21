Tuktoyaktuk’s community makerspace gets $83K in funding

The Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation’s makerspace project has received more than $83,000 in federal funding to help the space expand to include additional equipment and host longer hours.

The public facility opened in January 2021 and offers residents an indoor venue to create different projects, practice different methods of producing arts and crafts, and learn new skills and technologies.

It will also produce “small runs of items” to be sold online or to tourists when the pandemic ends.

It currently has supplies for vinyl cutting, wood burning, and laser engraving for use by local artists and craftspeople. The news release suggested a 3D printer and sublimation equipment to print on fabric might be purchased with some of the money.

The federal funding comes from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative that looks to make “safer spaces and ensuring a higher quality of life for people across the country.”

Other funding will be sought over the next year to ensure the space will be able to operate past June 2022.