NWT Status of Women Council to get $145K in federal funding

The Status of Women Council of the NWT is getting $145,000 in federal funding to help advance gender equality in the territory.

A total of six northern organizations will be getting funding totalling $6 million dollars, including four in Nunavut and one in Yukon.

The federal government said organizations will be using money to develop strategies and partnerships to promote equitable participation in the economy, advance women and underrepresented groups into leadership roles, and to address social and systemic change towards gender quality.

“Working together with partners is essential to advancing gender equality, and improving opportunities and outcomes for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in the North,” Dan Vandal, the federal minister of Northern Affairs said in a statement.

On Thursday, the federal government released its national action plan to address the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, about two years after the release of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ final report.

The national action plan includes a number of short-term priorities including financial support for Indigenous-led healing and violence prevention programming, the creation of a special task force to re-examine unresolved case files of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, and work to make more shelters and transitional housing available.

The federal government said it would provide $2.2 billion to achieve the priorities included in that plan.