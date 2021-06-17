Military exercise taking place in Yellowknife on June 22

A military exercise will see members from the Canadian Armed Forces and Yellowknife’s bylaw officers controlling traffic in the Niven subdivision area in Yellowknife between 7:30am and 12:40pm on Tuesday, June 22.

Joint Task Force North (JTFN) will be conducting its “Prospector Challenge 2021” for RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces members, which consists of a variety of fitness challenges “in and around Frame Lake, Niven Lake and Old Town,” a notice from JTFN states.

No roads will be closed during the exercise and “every effort will be made to minimize disruption to local residents.”

“The Prospector Challenge 2021 represents an outstanding opportunity for our men and women in uniform and our partners in the RCMP to undertake a significant personal and team challenge while continuing to develop their mental and physical fitness,” the notice reads.

Covid-19 measures will be followed.