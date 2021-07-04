Yellowknife Rotary Club bike auction to be held on July 10

Yellowknife’s Rotary Club bike auction will return this year on July 10 with 40 bikes to be sold to the public.

Residents interested in bidding can view available bikes starting at 10am with the auction beginning at 11am, according to a news release from the Rotary Club of Yellowknife.

The auction will be held at the YK1 parking lot on 50 Avenue.

The fundraiser offer refurbished bikes recovered by police or donated. This year, the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club also helped with repairs.

The bike auction was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so more bikes than usual are available.

“As there is currently a worldwide shortage of bicycles, this is a great opportunity for area residents to find a suitable cycle,” Wayne Guy, past president of the Rotary Club, was quoted as saying.

Funds raised at the bike auction will go toward the first phase of Yellowknife’s new bike park, which city council approved last month.

Construction at the park will start later this summer, according to the news release.