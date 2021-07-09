Yellowknife DMV accepting walk-ins again starting Monday

Yellowknife’s Driver and Motor Vehicle (DMV) office will return to accepting walk-in appointments three days a week starting on Monday, July 12, the territorial government said on Friday.

Walk-in hours will be 12pm to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, according to a statement from the territory after the chief public health officer eased some Covid-19 restrictions.

The territory said a survey had indicated 30 percent of DMV clients preferred walk-in appointments to booking in advance.

Face masks are not mandatory at the DMV but the GNWT said they are still encouraged. Physical distancing is still in place.

To book an appointment, email dmv@gov.nt.ca or call (867) 767-9087. Vehicle registration renewals, registration reprints, and driver’s licence replacements are available online.