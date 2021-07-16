Watch: New exhibit traces 100 years of Tłı̨chǫ Treaty 11 history

John B Zoe and Meaghan Brackenbury tour the new exhibit.

A new exhibit at Yellowknife’s Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre marks a century of Treaty 11 – a document that had profound impacts on northern Indigenous communities – from a Tłı̨chǫ perspective.

The Treaty 11 – 100 Years exhibit, staged by the museum, the Tłı̨chǫ Government and Tłı̨chǫ citizens, traces the history and impacts of the treaty in the Tłı̨chǫ region, where it was signed by Chief Monfwi on August 22, 1921.

Displays feature a hand-sewn replica of Chief Monfwi’s treaty jacket, a copy of the treaty, and the Tłı̨chǫ treaty medal, on loan from the Tłı̨chǫ Government.

John B Zoe, a Tłı̨chǫ citizen from Behchokǫ̀, was a chief negotiator of the Tłı̨chǫ Agreement in 2005. He joined Cabin Radio’s Meaghan Brackenbury to tour the exhibit ahead of its formal opening.

On Friday, a fire-feeding ceremony will take place outside the museum at 1:30pm followed by speeches from Premier Caroline Cochrane, Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels, and Jimmy Kodzin, Chief Monfwi’s grandson.

Tea and bannock will be available after the ceremony.