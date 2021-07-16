Vehicle accident causes power outage in Edzo, NTPC says

A vehicle accident has resulted in a power outage in Edzo, the NWT Power Corporation said in a brief online statement on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the power corporation said crews were on the way to the community as of 11am. “The location of the accident still needs to be cleared out and we don’t have any idea how long that will be,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ll be ready to get to work as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The nature of the accident has not been confirmed by emergency responders. Cabin Radio has approached the RCMP for more information.

More follows.