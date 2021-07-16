Listen to Folk on the Rocks live all weekend with Cabin Radio

Live festival music returns to the NWT this weekend as Folk on the Rocks’ 2021 edition takes place in Yellowknife. Catch the whole thing on Cabin Radio

You can listen to almost 30 hours of continuous live coverage through the Cabin Radio website or Cabin Radio app, starting on Friday at 7pm and continuing on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30pm till late.

Cabin Radio, one of the festival’s major sponsors, will again broadcast live from a special studio next to the Cabin Stage at the heart of the festival. You’ll hear a mix of live performances from the Main Stage, Beer Garden Stage, and Cabin Stage alongside interviews with many of the acts.

If you’re heading to the festival, check out our merch tent at the top of the Cabin Stage. And watch out for the Mud Dunk Tank operating nearby on Saturday, featuring your chance to dunk a celebrity or two to support CIBC Run for Our Lives’ Mud Bucket Challenge in aid of northern cancer care.

(Advance notice: If you want to dunk Ollie in mud, he’s scheduled for 7:30-8:30pm. Also available: Caroline Wawzonek 2:30-3:30, Katrina Nokleby 3:30-4:30, Niels Konge 4:30-5:30, Rebecca Alty 6:30-7:30.)

Here are some of the on-air highlights throughout the festival weekend.

Friday highlights

7:15pm: Laurie Sarkadi

8:15pm: Partner

9:15pm: The Jerry Cans

Saturday highlights

1:30pm: Yellowknives Dene Drummers on the Main Stage

2:15pm-5pm: Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife, Partner, Patrick Jacobson, and Joey O’Neil on the Cabin Stage

6:15pm-8pm: Wes Hardisty and Flora and the Fireweeds on the Beer Garden stage

8:30pm: Leela and Jay Gilday on the Main Stage

9:30pm: Celeigh Cardinal on the Main Stage

10:45pm: Cartel Madras on the Main Stage

Sunday highlights

1:30pm-5:15pm: Abe Drennan, Quantum Haze, Grace Clark, and Kilo November on the Cabin Stage

5:45pm: Carmen Braden on the Main Stage

6:45pm: Andrea Bettger on the Main Stage

7:45pm: Jay Gilday on the Main Stage

8:45pm: Leela Gilday on the Main Stage

10:00pm: Jerry Cans on the Main Stage

11:30pm: Yellowknives Dene Drummers on the Main Stage