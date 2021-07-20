NWT expanding sealift service in East Arm

The NWT’s Marine Transportation Services (MTS) is expanding its sealift service throughout the East Arm of Great Slave Lake.

In a press release on Tuesday, the territorial government – which runs the service – said it is extending the Hay River to Łútsël K’é shipping route this summer to include Fort Reliance and Hoarfrost in McLeod Bay.

The territory said new stops have been added due to the recent closure of East Arm Freighting and will provide “a cargo solution for residents, local tourism operators and other businesses that operate in the East Arm.”

“MTS is proud to serve the people of the NWT and to quickly adapt operations to fill evolving needs, such as the recent gap in freight service to the East Arm,” Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie said in a statement.

“Businesses and residents in the East Arm rely on marine transportation for the cost-effective resupply of essential goods and fuel and we are pleased to extend our services to assist residents and industry.”

Additional stops may be added depending on cargo bookings.

MTS has been run by the NWT government since late 2016. It delivers fuel and cargo on Great Slave Lake, the Mackenzie River and the western Arctic coast.

In April, MTS announced that it would be discontinuing its sealift service to Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, due to “consistently low consumer demand.”