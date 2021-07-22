Rainbow Coalition launches campaign to buy YK building

The Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife wants to purchase a building in the city to house its programming for 2SLGBTQPIA+ youth and families in the NWT.

To help make that happen, staff have launched a fundraising campaign called Housing Future Rainbows.

The new campaign was announced on Wednesday. The organization said it wants a building to “expand programming, create a home base for territory-wide 2SLGBTQIPA+ advocacy and initiatives, and provide a fully accessible space for all youth.”

“We are serving more 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, families, and allies than ever before, and we have very much outgrown our space,” executive director Chelsea Thacker stated.

“A building offers opportunities for unique programs and partnership opportunities, including an outdoor garden, an intergenerational space for 2SLGBTQIPA+ adults to mentor youth, and a social enterprise.”

Fundraising initiatives will include a 50-50 raffle with a potential prize of $25,000, a Facebook auction with local goods and services to happen from August 2 to 6, and an event in the fall. The exact details of each are to be determined.

The organization said it hopes to raise $75,000 through the campaign.

The Rainbow Coalition celebrated its 10th anniversary in June.

Alongside summer programming, including its annual Qmunity Camp for youth, it is currently working to update resources educating the NWT on 2SLGBTQIPA+ inclusion.

The new resources and workshops will be built and reviewed by December this year before the organization travels to communities and pilots the materials from January to March.