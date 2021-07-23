YK’s Hockey Day in Canada wins Canadian Screen Award

The Sportsnet team behind 2020’s Hockey Day in Canada, broadcast live from Yellowknife, has won the Best Sports Program or Series category at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The February 8, 2020 broadcast brought host Ron MacLean and a host of NHL names to the city for four days of build-up activities ahead of the Saturday live show from Somba K’e Park.

According to The Canadian Academy, which issued the award on July 20, “the show was an extensive 12.5-hour program that is a telecast unlike any in Canadian sports television.”

The Sportsnet team was led by Joel Darling, Mike Fleury, Matt Marstrom, Deidre Hambly, Rod McLachlan, and John Whaley.

Cabin Radio’s Extreme Duck Racing was overlooked.