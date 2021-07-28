ITK accepting nominations for presidential election

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national Inuit organization, is preparing to host a presidential election during its 2021 annual general meeting in September.

Candidates must be nominated by a designated member representative from either the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik, Makivik Corporation, or the Nunatsiavut Government, according to ITK’s announcement.

All other interested candidates who are Inuit and at least 18 years old can submit an application form.

ITK represents the rights and interests of 65,000 Inuit in Canada, most residing in 51 northern communities spread across Inuit Nunangat or Inuit homeland that encompass roughly 35 percent of Canada’s landmass.

The current ITK president, Natan Obed, was first elected to the position in 2015 and re-elected in 2018. During his presidency, the ITK has worked on a food insecurity strategy, suicide prevention, eliminating tuberculosis in Inuit communities, and addressing climate change.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on August 18.