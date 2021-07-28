18 NWT seniors programs receive federal funding

More than $364,000 in federal funding will be invested into 18 community-based seniors programs in the NWT, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.

Among the funding recipients is the Enterprise Senior Society, which received $25,000 toward their Just Jogging Along program that offers inclusive activities for seniors such as fishing, golfing, and bird watching.

“With this funding, and with the restrictions of COVID-19 being lifted, we have been able to be active with seniors in our community,” Amy Mercredi, president of the society, was quoted as saying.

Angélique Ruzindana, president of the board of Collège nordique francophone, said the funding makes their intergenerational and cross-cultural mentoring program for Elders possible. The program will receive $25,000 to purchase tablets for “mentorship educational sessions for Elders and students.”

“The resources developed in partnership and under the guidance of Dene Elders have resulted in several educational projects that have contributed to the revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures throughout

the NWT,” Ruzindana said.

“The values of our college are at the heart of our partnership with Dene Elders: creativity of approach, valuing diversity, engagement with the community, and pride in the languages and cultures of the NWT.”

The funding was made possible through the Canadian government’s increased investment of $60.8 million into the federal New Horizons for Seniors program.

More applications were received than ever before this year, including “almost double the number of projects serving rural seniors,” according to a Wednesday news release.

The jump in the number of applicants is attributed to improvements to the program’s national priorities and the application process, including targeting more rural and vulnerable seniors.

Liberal NWT MP Michael McLeod said the funding “is providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors here in the Northwest Territories to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality.”

Other projects that will receive funding include:

Acho Dene Koe First Nation: Elders Gathering Knowledge – $25,000

Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities: Seniors Shelter Support Services – $25,000

Inc Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk: Year-Round Active Seniors Program – $25,000

Paulatuk Community Corporation: Elders and Youth on the Land in Paulatuk – $25,000

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre/NTNU CFC: A Seniors Hot Lunch at Your Doorstep – $18,667

K’asho Got’ine Housing Society: Elders Supporting Kádúyi ́le – $11,562

Hay River Health and Social Services Authority: (Tower Garden) Bringing the Outdoors In – $5,000