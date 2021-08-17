Steve Norn ethics inquiry to hold public hearing

A public hearing has been scheduled for the inquiry into Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn’s alleged breaches of the NWT politicians’ code of conduct.

According to a notice shared by the NWT Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the hearing will begin at 10am on Monday, October 4.

On May 6, Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson filed a complaint against Norn with the territory’s integrity commissioner on behalf of the caucus of MLAs.

That complaint alleges Norn breached the MLAs’ code of conduct by failing to isolate for 14 days as required after returning to the NWT following travel to Alberta and “misleading the public regarding his compliance with the self-isolation order.”

In June, sole adjudicator Justice Ronald L Barclay QC was appointed to look into the complaint and recommend a course of action to MLAs.

Barclay will be able to either dismiss the complaint or, if he finds Norn breached the MLAs’ code of conduct, recommend disciplinary action ranging from a fine to a suspension or a declaration that Norn’s seat is vacated.

During the inquiry, Norn will have the opportunity to submit evidence and make submissions about whether he breached the code of conduct.

Individuals who claim “to have a substantial and direct interest in the subject matter of the inquiry” can apply to the sole adjudicator to give evidence during the hearing, according to the Legislative Assembly’s notice.

The deadline for applications is September 14 at 4pm.