City of Yellowknife waives licence fee for some businesses

The City of Yellowknife is waiving licensing fees for some businesses to help them recover from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the city announced it would waive the fee for renewing a business licence for small and medium businesses for 12 months beginning on Wednesday.

To be eligible, businesses can have no more than 20 employees, must be independently owned and operated, be in good financial standing with the city, and demonstrate revenue losses of at least 20 percent between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

Businesses must be within the following industries:

Food and retail services

Hospitality and tourism

Arts, culture and entertainment

Home-based

Personal care services

Recreation

Eligible businesses can apply for the waiver online or in person at City Hall.