Tulita enters ‘proactive’ 10-day lockdown over possible Covid-19

Tulita has ordered a community lockdown until September 10 after a resident’s rapid Covid-19 test returned a positive result.

The territorial government has yet to confirm the case. Tulita’s mayor, Douglas Yallee, said the community was “trying to be proactive” in ordering the lockdown while awaiting confirmation of that rapid test’s result.

Posting to Facebook on Tuesday evening, the hamlet’s council said a 10-day lockdown was now in effect.

Under the lockdown no gatherings are allowed, an 11pm curfew is enacted, travel into and out of the community is banned unless essential, and a liquor prohibition is in place.

Visiting within the hamlet is not permitted unless to care for Elders or vulnerable people. Outdoor activities and drives may only happen with household members, and grocery shopping is limited to one person per household.

“We know this is a very difficult and trying time. Please be compliant with these rules for the safety of your loved ones, your family, and for the safety of our community,” the hamlet’s post read.

“As the Covid-19 situation progresses, the hamlet will be assessing the situation on a day-by-day basis and giving updates to the public.”

People who develop Covid-19 symptoms are asked to call Tulita’s health centre to book a test.

Unlike Colville Lake, Fort Good Hope, and Norman Wells – all currently under a GNWT-mandated containment order – the municipal government in Tulita issued this lockdown.

As of Tuesday evening, the NWT had 115 active cases of Covid-19, of which 60 are in the Sahtu.

Smaller communities such as Jean Marie River and Nahanni Butte have asked visitors to stay out until further notice in a bid to combat the current outbreak.