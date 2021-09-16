Territorial government announces 16 new cases of Covid-19

The GNWT announced 16 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday evening, bringing the territory’s total active case count to 199.

Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, and Whatì continue to lead the territory in the number of active cases.

Yellowknife now has 128 active cases, an increase of seven since Tuesday. Behchokǫ̀ has 30 active cases, an increase of one, and Whatì has 23, an increase of three.

All three communities are experiencing community spread. Any public place in the three communities is considered a potential Covid-19 exposure site by the territory’s chief public health officer.

The NWT has had 572 cases since the beginning of recent outbreak. Of those, there have been 372 recoveries and one death.

There have been 22 hospitalizations related to the virus since the start of the pandemic, 18 of which involve the recent Covid-19 outbreak involving the Delta variant. That’s an increase of one in the past day.

Other communities with actives cases include Fort Good Hope with five, Norman Wells and Łútsël K’é with three, Hay River (and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation) and Fort Providence with two, and Inuvik, Fort Resolution, and Fort Liard each with one.

Outbreak at Snare Hydro worksite

The chief public health officer also declared an outbreak at the Snare Hydro worksite in Wednesday’s update, saying two individuals had tested positive for Covid-19 since September 11. One is said to have acquired the virus at the worksite.

An outbreak at a closed facility is declared when one or more probable cases of Covid-19 are acquired on-site.

Wednesday’s news release stated: “Public health officials are working with the NWT Power Corporation to ensure the two positive cases and associated contacts continue to safely isolate.”

Both cases involved out-of-territory workers. There has been no further documented transmission so far.

There is currently one active Covid-19 case at both the Diavik and Gahcho Kué diamond mines.

Sahtu continues to improve

Caseloads continue to drop in the Sahtu, which served as the epicentre of the NWT’s outbreak in August.

Colville Lake – where more than a third of the population was sick with Covid-19 at one point – now has no cases.

Norman Wells, which exited containment on Tuesday, will return to in-person learning at its Mackenzie Mountain School on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the NWT’s health authority said services in Yellowknife, affected on Tuesday by a staff shortage related to school closures, had now returned to the level in place at the start of the week.

In general, a spokesperson said, services are being switched to virtual care “where appropriate” and reduced if possible. Full details are on the health authority’s website.

The health authority is now testing all patients for Covid-19 when they are admitted to hospital or before certain procedures. More information is available online.