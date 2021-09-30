Only household members allowed to gather indoors in Yellowknife

The Northwest Territories chief public health officer has revised a gathering order in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, restricting indoor gatherings to household members only.

The new order comes into effect at 11:59pm tonight and extends until at least October 11. It means that households in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ are no longer allowed to have any visitors indoors, save for few exceptions.

Households with just one member are permitted to create a bubble with one other household. Other exceptions include caregivers, regularly scheduled childcare arrangements, people responding to emergencies, and previously approved family reunification.

“This will be difficult for some families but northerners are still encouraged to gather safely through virtual means with their loved ones this Thanksgiving,” Dr Kami Kandola stated in a news release.

“Your collective sacrifice is seen, it is appreciated and we will get through this together.”

Non-essential businesses are still allowed no more than 10 people indoors per floor, not including a minimum number of staff required to perform operations. Essential businesses may exceed the 10 person limit. Outdoor gatherings remain restricted to 25 people.

Kandola is also requiring that anyone in the NWT who has tested positive for Covid-19 to immediately self-isolate for 10 days beginning the moment they receive a positive test result.

NWT reports 45 new cases

The new orders come as the territory reports 45 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 287. This includes 172 cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, and 91 in Behchokǫ̀.

On Wednesday, the chief public health officer declared a Covid-19 outbreak at a work camp for the Tłı̨chǫ Highway after two workers tested positive. No additional risk to the public has been identified.

Along with public health order changes, the territorial government issued four new Covid-19 exposure notices in Yellowknife on Wednesday. Anyone who attended the following locations during the affected times is advised to self-monitor and immediately self-isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms, regardless of vaccination status:

The Woodyard Brewhouse and Eatery on September 17 and 18 from 6pm to close

Gold Range Bistro from September 20 to 23 between 7:00am and 8:00am

Kilt and Castle on Septmebr 24 between 4:00pm and 5:00pm

Birchwood on September 24 and 28 from 8:00am to 4:00pm

Anyone who has visited Behchokǫ̀ since September 15 who is fully vaccinated is required to self-monitor and immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms. Partially or unvaccinated residents who have visited the community are required to self-isolate until they receive a negative test for Covid-19.

Families who are required to self-isolate and need support from services like the Food Bank can contact a family preservation worker at 867-445-2946, Monday to Friday, between 10:00am and 3:00pm.

Anyone with questions about public health orders can contact ProtectNWT at protectNWT@gov.nt.ca or 8-1-1.