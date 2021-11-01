Ulukhaktok asks residents to take action over Covid-19 case

Residents of Ulukhaktok are being asked to take precautions after a person later found to have Covid-19 visited the community last week.

The hamlet first told residents to isolate on Sunday while confirmation of that person’s Covid-19 positive test was sought, then on Monday morning said the person had left the community and contact tracing was taking place.

The NWT government’s chief public health officer has issued an exposure warning for Canadian North flight 620 from Yellowknife to Ulukhaktok on Friday, October 29. Anyone on the flight who was not fully vaccinated must isolate for 10 days and get tested. Fully vaccinated passengers should monitor for symptoms and, if any develop, isolate and arrange for testing.

Ulukhaktok residents are asked by the hamlet to “limit the amount of people going out to the stores to only one person from their household.”

The hamlet said its office would be closed all week and phones would not be answered, though water and sewer trucks will continue operating.

Ulukhaktok has not yet recorded any cases of Covid-19 among its residents during the territory’s fall outbreak, according to GNWT figures last updated on Friday.