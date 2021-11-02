Air Tindi flight makes emergency landing near Fort Providence

Everyone is reportedly safe after an Air Tindi flight destined for Fort Simpson made an emergency landing about 12 kilometres north of Fort Providence.

Chris Reynolds, the president of Air Tindi, told Cabin Radio a Twin Otter had a malfunction at around 6:30pm and decided to divert to Fort Providence.

The aircraft did not make it to the airport and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Reynolds said first responders are on-site and he has been told everyone is doing OK.

“Our focus is just to make sure everyone gets to the community and we’ll go from there,” he said.

He said Air Tindi staff are monitoring the situation. The aircraft’s condition was not clear.