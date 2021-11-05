Yellowknife restaurant Savannah’s is moving to Edmonton

Savannah’s Family Restaurant in Yellowknife, known for East African food, is closing in December as the family behind the business moves to Edmonton.

In a post to Facebook, Savannah’s said the restaurant will reopen in the Alberta city in the new year. Nobody at the restaurant was available for comment on Friday.

Having opened in Yellowknife in March 2019, the restaurant’s last day of service in the NWT will be December 3. The Edmonton address for the restaurant has yet to be released.

“We are beyond grateful for the opportunity you all gave us, and the bonds and relationships created from Yellowknife,” Savannah’s wrote online.

“This is not goodbye, just see ya later in Edmonton when you all drive down during summer holidays and that.”