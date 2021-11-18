Adjudicator recommends Norn seat be declared vacant

The sole adjudicator in a public inquiry has recommended that Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn’s seat in the NWT Legislative Assembly be declared vacant.

Justice Ronald Barclay made the recommendation in a 191-page report in which he found Norn had breached the code of conduct for NWT MLAs by breaking mandatory self-isolation in April and misleading the public regarding his compliance with public health orders.

Following a seven-day public inquiry, Barclay concluded Norn’s actions “irreparably damaged public confidence and trust” in the Legislative Assembly and compromised “the health, safety, and trust of the people” of the NWT.

As a result, Barclay wrote, Norn is “unfit to remain a member” of the territory’s legislature.

“Mr Norn displayed a cavalier attitude by breaching his self-isolation plan, not once, but five times within the 14-day isolation period,” the report states.

“Mr Norn’s actions do not withstand public scrutiny and do not uphold the integrity and honour of the Legislative Assembly as required by the code of conduct.”

Barclay’s findings do not necessarily mean Norn will lose his seat as an MLA.

Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr must now table the adjudicator’s report in the Legislative Assembly. Within 15 days of his doing so, MLAs must vote on the recommendations.

The assembly resumes sitting on Monday, November 22.

More follows.