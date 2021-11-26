Rabies warning in Tuk as two foxes test positive

Two foxes in Tuktoyaktuk have tested positive for rabies, the territory’s chief public health officer said, issuing a warning to residents in the community.

The territorial government said dogs in the community had been attacked by foxes and anyone “bitten, scratched, or in contact with a fox or bitten by a dog” should contact the health centre.

If your pet was attacked or you see “abnormal, sick, or dead” wildlife, the territory said, contact a wildlife officer.

Rabies in humans almost always results in death if allowed to develop untreated.

Anyone working closely with wildlife should consider receiving the rabies vaccine or a booster, the territorial government said.