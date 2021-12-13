Habitat for Humanity hands homes to YK and Dettah families

Habitat for Humanity NWT has handed the keys for its two most recent home builds – one in Yellowknife and one in Dettah – to their new owners.

The Lafferty family in Yellowknife and the Charlo family in Dettah recently moved into their new modular homes. An official ceremony will take place in spring 2022.

Habitat embarked on two home-build projects this year. The Dettah location involved the charity’s first partnership with an Indigenous government outside Yellowknife.

“The joy, hope, and excitement our two new partner families have expressed to us is incredibly heartwarming and we are very grateful to the community, local contractors, and our partners for their support,” Dave Hurley, the president of Habitat for Humanity NWT, was quoted as saying.

“These two home builds truly prove that when governments, communities, and non-profit organizations like Habitat for Humanity work together, we can build affordable homes that empower northern families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance for generations.”

The Lafferty family in Yellowknife. Photo: Submitted

To be eligible for a Habitat home, families have to contribute “sweat equity” hours. Hurley told Cabin Radio earlier this year that families would each put in 500 hours of work related to their house or volunteering in the community.

Families enter into a mortgage with Habitat capped at no more than 30 percent of their gross yearly income.

Habitat for Humanity funds projects with money from the NWT Housing Corporation, the federal Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and donations from community groups.

The organization plans two more builds next year, including one outside Yellowknife, though no specific community has been identified.

Applications for partner families for those homes are expected to open in early 2022.