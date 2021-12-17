Folk on the Rocks starts selling 2022 early-bird, VIP tickets

Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks on Friday launched early-bird and VIP ticket sales for its July 2022 festival, promising compensation if the event is cancelled due to Covid-19.

Early-bird and VIP tickets are available until 11:59pm on May 8. Early-bird day rates are $80 for an adult and $60 for a youth or senior. Weekend pass rates are $125 for an adult, $75 for a youth or senior, and $400 for a VIP pass.

In a news release, organizers said: “The strong sense of community and underlying northern resilience that made the 2021 festival possible inspired us.

“This year, we’re dedicated to bringing together artists from across Canada, and hopefully the world, to put on a festival that is bigger and better than ever.”

Tickets for children aged 12 and under are free. Proof of vaccination will be required for anyone over the age of five.

Festival organizers said they “learned a lot from hosting the festival in the current global context.”

Cabin Radio will once again be hosting artists on the Cabin Stage and broadcasting live throughout the weekend.

The festival is scheduled to take place on July 15-17, 2022.