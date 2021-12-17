GNWT issues updates on self-isolation protocols for travellers

The territorial government issued updates to its pandemic self-isolation requirements on Friday ahead of the holidays.

Self-isolation requirements will now be based on the vaccination status of the individual travelling as opposed to the least vaccinated household member. This means that those living with returning travellers needing to isolate no longer have to self-isolate with them.

“The overall vaccination status of the NWT means the chief public health officer no longer needs to impose restrictions beyond the traveller unless they become a contact or part of an outbreak,” a document from the GNWT said.

As of noon on Friday, children under the age of 12 do not have to self-isolate if it’s been 14 days after their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and before eight weeks after it. They will also need testing on the day they arrive back into the NWT and on day eight in order to skip isolation.

All children who are not eligible for the vaccine still need to self-isolate but household members who are fully vaccinated do not need to do so alongside them.

A table provided in a frequently asked questions travel document from the territorial government.

“It will allow more freedoms for children who have travelled, while also protecting others in vulnerable settings. Therefore, maintaining public safety with the least amount of necessary public health restrictions,” chief public health officer Dr Kami Kandola is quoted as saying.

“We must work toward less schooling disruptions, social isolation, and more access to resources that impact mental and physical well-being of children and their families.”

Newborn babies between zero and six months old being brought back to the territory that have parents who are fully vaccinated also don’t have to isolate, as current research shows immunity is passed on by the birthing parent through the placenta and remains for about six months.

Forty-four percent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 76 percent of the NWT population aged five and up are fully vaccinated.

Protocols for travellers aged 12 and up

Those who are not vaccinated still must self-isolate for 10 days upon arriving back in the NWT but may be able to leave early if they get a Covid-19 test on day eight and results come back negative.

Fully vaccinated travellers coming from other destinations in Canada do not need to self-isolate upon arriving back in the NWT but must monitor for symptoms.

Within the first three days of being back in the territory returning travellers are asked to limit their contact with other households, avoid large gatherings and high risk activities, and wear well-fitted masks.

GNWT employees have received an email, seen by Cabin Radio, instructing them to work from home for the first three calendar days after getting back into the NWT. Exceptions to this may apply for some essential workers.

People need to get tested if they are travelling to a small community or working with vulnerable populations, as importation is currently the highest risk factor for Covid-19 introduction, according to the territorial government.

International travellers will also need additional testing on day one and eight if they are coming back to the NWT within 10 days of returning to Canada.

There is no longer a category for partially vaccinated residents ages 12 and older.

“New variants of COVID-19, like the Omicron variant, are turning into the most common strain. These variants are showing shorter incubation periods and not enough immunity to distinguish between partially and fully vaccinated,” said the territorial government.

Everyone travelling still must submit a self-isolation plan to the territorial government but if you have already submitted one it should be updated automatically by the territorial government to reflect the new changes.

Leisure travel into the NWT still not allowed

These new orders “still do not allow for leisure travel at this time” into the NWT due to the high rates of Covid-19 infections across the country and the lack of data on the Omicron variant.

Non-residents who need to come to the NWT can still apply for exemptions, which has been the practice since the pandemic began.

The territorial government seemingly changed the topic of the press conference somewhere between Wednesday and Thursday, as an initial press release sent to the media said it would discuss leisure travel and would have included the head of NWT Tourism Donna Lee Demarcke and tourism minister Caroline Wawzonek.

Media outlets were notified Thursday afternoon that press conference was postponed and a new notice was sent out for Friday’s press conference with just health minister Julie Green and chief public health officer Dr Kami Kandola in attendance.

When asked on Friday about the change Kandola said her office “had anticipated taking the next step in Emerging Wisely incrementally by accepting fully vaccinated leisure travel into the Northwest Territories with some associated safety measures.”

“Unfortunately, what we are seeing right now across Canada and globally regarding the Omicron variant means that this is no longer the case,” she said.

“The current landscape poses too much of a risk at this time to open up tourism just yet.”

She said it is still the plan to open the territory to leisure travel, but she must first assess what the strain on the NWT’s healthcare system may look like in the next few weeks as people return from travel and Covid-19 cases rise nationally.

These changes come as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has prompted the federal government to advise against non-essential travel abroad over the holidays.