Stacie Smith to become Yellowknife’s new deputy mayor

Councillor Stacie Smith will be Yellowknife’s latest deputy mayor. She was acclaimed to the position during a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Smith, who replaces Steve Payne in the role, told fellow council members: “I appreciate it and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Councillor Cynthia Mufandaedza initially ran for the position before withdrawing on Monday in support of Smith.

“I certainly am excited to see Councillor Smith put her name forward and, with so much respect for her and love for her, I really think that she would make a deputy mayor that is so awesome for the city,” Mufandaedza said.

Smith, who was elected in 2018, is of Tłı̨chǫ, Nunatukavut, and English descent. She is currently the only Indigenous member of Yellowknife’s city council.

During her tenure, she has served as chair of the city’s community advisory board on homelessness and spoken about the importance of Indigenous representation.

The deputy mayor is responsible for overseeing meetings, attending public events, and has signatory authority when the mayor is unavailable.

City councillors vote to appoint a new deputy mayor at the start of every year.

Alongside Smith and Payne, Shauna Morgan and Niels Konge have held the role this term.