NWT begins rolling out second doses for children aged 5-11

The NWT’s health authority says vaccine clinics are being set up for children aged five to 11 who will soon be eligible to receive their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Second doses for kids aged five to 11 are recommended eight weeks after their first dose. Children must be at least five years of age at the time of their appointment to be eligible.

Clinics specifically for children aged five to 11 will be offered in the coming weeks.

The clinic in Aklavik takes place on January 28 from 10am to 4pm at Moose Kerr School, Sachs Harbour’s clinic will be offered on January 27 from 2pm to 5pm at the Inualthuyak School Gym, Fort Smith’s clinic will open on January 26 and 27 from 3:30pm to 7pm at the JBT Elementary School Gym, and Łútsël K’é’s clinic will run on February 2 from 3:15pm to 4:45pm at the health centre.



To book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment in Yellowknife, visit the health authority’s booking page.

A community-by-community list of clinic locations, dates, and times can be found on the health authority’s website.

There are roughly 4,300 NWT residents aged five to 11. Vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged five to 11 began in Yellowknife on November 26.

Territorial government data suggests that as of January 15, 55 percent of NWT residents aged five to 11 had received their first shot.