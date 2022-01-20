Watch: Yellowknifers prepare snow sculpture for Swedish festival

Yellowknifers Niki Mckenzie and Kris Schlagintweit have taken a test run at the sculpture of a Maori goddess they hope to reproduce at a Swedish festival later this month.

Mckenzie and Schlagintweit have been accepted as one of six teams at the Kiruna Snow Festival, held in a town in Sweden’s far north from January 26-30, 2022.

In preparation, they spent the past weekend in a dress rehearsal on the ice of Yellowknife Bay, attempting to turn a drawing of the goddess Whaitiri into a larger-than-life sculpture.

“If you ever want a really intense brain exercise, try to translate a 2D drawing into a 3D sculpture,” Mckenzie told Cabin Radio.

Video: Luisa Esteban