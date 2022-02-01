Municipal facilities reopen across the territory

As some temporary public health measures have ended, municipalities across the Northwest Territories have begun to reopen administrative and recreation facilities.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer lifted a ban on activities deemed high-risk for the spread of Covid-19, like contact sports and indoor winter sports, on Sunday at 5pm. Now community facilities like arenas and pools are resuming those programs.

Yellowknife’s Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, multiplex, community arena and fieldhouse have now reopened to the public. Covid-19 screening protocols, proof of vaccination requirements, mandatory masking, physical distancing, and capacity restrictions remain in place.

Some of the city’s facilities, like city hall and the library, began reopening as of January 22.

Hay River’s Don Stewart Aquatic Centre, Aurora Ford Arena, curling club, and all fitness programming reopened on Monday, according to the town’s recreation Facebook page.

Those looking for more information can contact the community centre’s customer service desk at (867) 874-6500.

Fort Smith has reopened all of its town facilities including the community’s recreation centre, swimming pool and Centennial Arena.

Fort Simpson’s recreation director Andre Bolduc said in an update on Facebook that the community’s recreation centre will reopen on Monday with all winter sports, gymnasium contact sports, and other permitted sports resuming.

On Sunday and Monday, the Town of Inuvik saw facilities including the town office, library, Midnight Sun Complex, arena and fitness centre return with modified service hours.

Questions about programs or services should be directed to the applicable facility.

Norman Wells’ facilities reopened on Monday with capacity limits in place at the fitness centre, arena, community hall, and curling club.