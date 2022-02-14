Three men arrested after alleged assault at Range Lake Road business

RCMP say three men were arrested and one charged after an alleged assault took place early Saturday morning at a business on Range Lake Road.

Police were called to the unnamed Yellowknife business at around 2am on February 12, after three men were reportedly assaulted by three other men, according to a Monday news release.

“One of the victims was transported to the Stanton Territorial Hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP stated.

“The other two victims did not require medical treatment.”

Three men were subsequently arrested. According to police, approximately 39 grams of crack cocaine and more than $4,700 in cash were seized from one of the suspects.

Police have charged Ban Gai Ngumdeng, 29, from Calgary, Alberta, with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault, and two counts of mischief under $5,000, in relation to the incident.

The charges against Ngumdeng have not been proven in court.

The other two men were released, RCMP said, with formal charges pending. They will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at (867) 669-1111 or to contact Crimestoppers.