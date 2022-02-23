NWT seeks input on 2022-2025 Energy Action Plan

Residents have until March 22 to give the Northwest Territories government suggestions on what should be included in its latest energy action plan.

The NWT government says the new plan will guide actions and initiatives between 2022 and 2025 to reach the goals of the its 2030 Energy Strategy.

That strategy sets out a long-term approach for “supporting secure, affordable, and sustainable energy” for transportation, heat and electricity for all residents. The plan also includes initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Residents can provide input about what they’d like to see in the shorter term action plan by emailing the Department of Infrastructure. Submissions will be kept confidential.

The NWT government suggested that feedback could include initiatives that should continue from the 2019-2022 action plan, how the territory can improve current projects and actions, new projects that could be introduced, and how to address the biggest energy issues in communities.