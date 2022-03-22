Northwest Territories reports 21st death related to Covid-19

The Northwest Territories government on Monday reported one new death related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the territory to 21.

The territory made no further comment beyond updating its statistics to reflect the death. As with all other deaths in the NWT related to the disease, the identity and community of the deceased were not given.

According to the latest government data, 308 active cases of Covid-19 are currently reported across the territory.

Of those, 169 are in the Yellowknife area, 59 in the Beaufort Delta, 25 in the Dehcho, 18 in Fort Smith, 17 in Hay River, 11 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and nine in the Sahtu.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,442 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the NWT, and 103 hospitalizations and 29 intensive care admissions related to the disease.