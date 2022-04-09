Extreme Winter Duck Racing raises nearly $13K for Food First

Cabin Radio’s Extreme Winter Duck Racing 2022 has raised $12,630 for the Food First Foundation, helping to fund youth nutrition projects across the Northwest Territories.

Hundreds of tickets were sold by Canadian Tire in Yellowknife, with all proceeds going to a good cause. Winners of the three prizes were drawn live on Facebook on Friday, April 8.

Megan Harman took the third prize, a $100 Canadian Tire gift card. Darcy Beck won the second-place $500 gift card. The grand prize, a $1,000 Canadian Tire gift card, went to Laura Digness.

This was the first year in which Extreme Winter Duck Racing, where two-duck bobsleds are sent down ice slides at Yellowknife’s Snowcastle, was held as a charity fundraiser.

The event’s older sibling, Extreme Duck Racing, is expected to return for a third year later in the summer.

In the summer edition, which also raises money for good causes, hundreds of ducks test themselves against a series of Northwest Territories waterfalls.