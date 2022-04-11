Power outages in South Slave due to weather conditions

Residents in Fort Smith, Fort Resolution and Hay River experienced intermittent power outages this weekend due to heavy snow, gusting winds and fallen trees.

According to the NWT Power Corporation, there were outages on Saturday in Hay River and Fort Resolution. The two communities were kept on diesel power until Sunday while technicians worked to restore the transmission line, including removing a fallen tree on the line.

The corporation said the issues were the result of gusting winds alongside heavy, wet snow that led to wires on the line between Fort Smith and Hay River becoming “caked in snow and ice.”

In Fort Smith, the corporation said, there were outages after trees fell on power lines. The corporation said issues were repaired as they occurred and the town remained on hydro power the whole weekend.

The corporation said people can report an outage or downed power lines at 1-800-661-0855. It also warned residents to not approach any downed power lines and to maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres.