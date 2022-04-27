WSCC charges construction company over Fort Simpson incident

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission says it has laid nine charges over an incident in which a worker was injured in Fort Simpson last April.

In a news release on Tuesday, the commission said Arctic Canada Construction – often known in the NWT as Arcan – faces seven charges relating to alleged violations of the NWT’s Safety Act.

Those charges include failure to properly train and supervise workers or to comply with regulations for the use of aerial devices.

According to the commission, the April 2021 incident at a Fort Simpson worksite involved a worker being injured after they were thrown to the ground from the raised basket of a telehandler.

A telehandler, short for telescopic handler, is similar to a forklift but has a boom.

The charges have yet to be proven in court. Arctic Canada Construction is set to appear in Territorial Court in Fort Simpson on June 8.