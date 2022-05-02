Yellowknife offers businesses new grant of up to $5K

The City of Yellowknife has announced new funding to help small and medium-sized businesses as they recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a news release on Monday, the city said eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000 under the business services grant. The new fund aims to help with the costs of re-opening or returning to full-capacity operations.

The NWT’s Covid-19 restrictions were lifted at the start of April.

“Yellowknife’s economy depends on the growth and success of its small and medium-sized businesses. Supporting them in their recovery from the pandemic is essential and beneficial for all of us,” Mayor Rebecca Alty said in a statement.

If approved, businesses must submit proof of expenses related to adapting to “a post-Covid-19 economy.” Expenses must be incurred on or after January 1, 2022. Eligible costs include accounting, marketing, training and consulting services.

Businesses can apply for the grant online. For more information, email the city or call (867) 669-3424.